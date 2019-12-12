Sohai Ali Abro is all set to step in Hollywood

LAHORE - Pakistani TV star Sohai Ali Abro is all set for her Hollywood debut as she has recently signed in a leading role in the upcoming movie The Window.

The shooting of the film that revolves around the story of a 15-year-old girl has been started. While expressing her happiness, the actress has said that she is performing in the movie with all her skills.

Moreover, the film is slated to be released next year. She was last seen in drama serial ‘Surkh Chandni‘ essaying the role of an acid attack survivor. The drama was a huge success and marked her comeback to the screen after a long period.

Last year’s critically acclaimed, Sohai Ali Abro movie, Motorcycle Girl is all set to be screened at the prestigious Stanford University as part of the institute’s Global Studies Summer Film Festival. #GirlPower https://t.co/0NL9hMUNn9 — US ConsulatePeshawar (@USCGPeshawar) July 22, 2019

Actor Faysal Qurashi, in his recent interview, informed that he will be also the part of the Hollywood film, ‘The Window’. Moreover, Sami Khan will also be part of the Hollywood venture. Both the actors are uniting for a project after ‘Bashar Momin’. Interestingly, Pakistani-American actor Faran Tahir is part of the production team of the movie.

The film is the venture of Ammar Lasani and Kinza Zia who earlier made Gumm. The movie will go on floors in a few weeks. The actor believes the movie will not showcase the locations and Pakistani talent but will also help establish their identity in Hollywood .

Last year, Sohai Ali was being featured in the movie, Motorcycle Girl. The story is inspired by the real-life event of a 20-year old, Zenith Irfan, who embarked on a solo motorcycle trip to the northern areas of Pakistan.

