Sohai Ali Abro is all set to step in Hollywood
LAHORE - Pakistani TV star Sohai Ali Abro is all set for her Hollywood debut as she has recently signed in a leading role in the upcoming movie The Window.
The shooting of the film that revolves around the story of a 15-year-old girl has been started. While expressing her happiness, the actress has said that she is performing in the movie with all her skills.
View this post on Instagram
Okay! So this happened and I really don’t know where to start.. super stoked and emotional about this.. @luxstylepk the jury, EACH and EVERY jury member... thankyou so so much for giving me this honour, for the support, appreciation and encouragement and for believing in me and our sweet little film. Motorcycle Girl is, was, and will always stay a labour of LOVE. This film could not have been possible if it wasn’t for MR AWESOME @adnansarwar2020 ! 🙏🏻🙌🏻 I can’t possibly thank you enough Adnan sir, for turning me into not just a better actor, woman but also maybe a better, more empathetic human being. This film of ours will always be so so special to me and I know it in my heart that everyone involved probably feels the same way. Aap best hain! 🙌🏻♥️ This ones for the team for sure.. the BOYS! @farhan.bass @mr.njq @omardaraz @hassanzaidi @faizibhai @aashir, TAHIR Bhai, mickey, sunny Bhai, Hassan Bhai, Nadeem Bhai and so many more people! This one’s for the team.. it belongs to all of you amazing people. Jami boss! Thankyou! 🙌🏻 I feel blessed to have worked with SUCH AN AMAZING CAST! @shamimhilaly sahiba, @saminapeerzada 💞, @sarmadkhoosat (always wanted to work with you!😍🤤) @alikazmi @hadibinarshad and ofcourse @adnansarwar2020 ! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 . . My golden girls, my homie @meherbano ♥️ The person who always looked after me and also made me look the way I did @madihaqaiser thankyouuuuuu! ♥️ @zenithirfan THE MOTORCYCLE GIRL. We can’t thank YOU enough. 🙌🏻♥️ To us! 🥂♥️ #teammotorcyclegirl Lots and lots of love, Sohai. 🤧♥️🤡 P.S: for every father and daughter.. babaaaa, I love you! Wish you could watch this film with me and witness this moment! 💔 (May you rest in eternal love and peace) 🌹
Moreover, the film is slated to be released next year. She was last seen in drama serial ‘Surkh Chandni‘ essaying the role of an acid attack survivor. The drama was a huge success and marked her comeback to the screen after a long period.
Last year’s critically acclaimed, Sohai Ali Abro movie, Motorcycle Girl is all set to be screened at the prestigious Stanford University as part of the institute’s Global Studies Summer Film Festival. #GirlPower https://t.co/0NL9hMUNn9— US ConsulatePeshawar (@USCGPeshawar) July 22, 2019
Actor Faysal Qurashi, in his recent interview, informed that he will be also the part of the Hollywood film, ‘The Window’. Moreover, Sami Khan will also be part of the Hollywood venture. Both the actors are uniting for a project after ‘Bashar Momin’. Interestingly, Pakistani-American actor Faran Tahir is part of the production team of the movie.
The film is the venture of Ammar Lasani and Kinza Zia who earlier made Gumm. The movie will go on floors in a few weeks. The actor believes the movie will not showcase the locations and Pakistani talent but will also help establish their identity in Hollywood .
Last year, Sohai Ali was being featured in the movie, Motorcycle Girl. The story is inspired by the real-life event of a 20-year old, Zenith Irfan, who embarked on a solo motorcycle trip to the northern areas of Pakistan.
The shooting of the film will begin in July and is expected to end in October. The film is going to be shot at multiple locations in Europe, the UK, and Turkey.
