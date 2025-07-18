Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to PKR – 18 July

By Our Correspondent
8:36 am | Jul 18, 2025
KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates show fluctuations in major international currencies. US Dollar, Euro, and UK Pound Sterling continue to dominate the market, while regional currencies like the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal also remain strong.

US Dollar is being bought at Rs288.2 and sold at Rs288.7, reflecting continued demand in local market. Euro follows with a buying rate of Rs334.5 and a selling rate of Rs338.50. UK Pound Sterling is trading at Rs386.50 (buying) and Rs. 390.50 (selling), maintaining its position.

UAE Dirham is being exchanged at Rs. 78.60 for buying and Rs. 79.50 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal is available at Rs. 76.85 and Rs. 77.50 respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 288.2 288.7
Euro EUR 334.5 338.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 386.50 390.50
UAE Dirham AED 78.6 79.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.85 77.50
Australian Dollar AUD 186 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763 773
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.50 215.50
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.28 39.68
Danish Krone DKK 44.27 44.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.91 36.26
Indian Rupee INR 3.22 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 2.02
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.80 943.80
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.50 67.10
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.36 169.36
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.53 27.83
Omani Riyal OMR 747.70 757.70
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 222 227
Swedish Krona SEK 29.00 29.30
Swiss Franc CHF 352.88 355.63
Thai Baht THB 8.57 8.72
