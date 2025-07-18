Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to PKR – 18 July

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates show fluctuations in major international currencies. US Dollar, Euro, and UK Pound Sterling continue to dominate the market, while regional currencies like the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal also remain strong.

US Dollar is being bought at Rs288.2 and sold at Rs288.7, reflecting continued demand in local market. Euro follows with a buying rate of Rs334.5 and a selling rate of Rs338.50. UK Pound Sterling is trading at Rs386.50 (buying) and Rs. 390.50 (selling), maintaining its position.

UAE Dirham is being exchanged at Rs. 78.60 for buying and Rs. 79.50 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal is available at Rs. 76.85 and Rs. 77.50 respectively.