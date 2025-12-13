Ayesha Omar’s show ‘Lazawal Ishq’ removed from YouTube in Pakistan after controversy

In a show hosted by Ayesha Omar, young boys and girls were given the opportunity to choose a life partner.

The reality show “Lazawal Ishq”, which offers participants a chance to select their life partners, is no longer available on YouTube in Pakistan.

The format of the show had been controversial even before its launch, and criticism increased further after it was aired on YouTube.

The reality show, hosted by Ayesha Omar, was being termed against Islamic values and Pakistani culture.

Social media users also launched a regular campaign to have the show removed from YouTube, and it has now been taken down.

The show’s management stated on their Instagram page that due to certain political reasons, their program cannot be viewed in Pakistan.

It is worth noting that “Lazawal Ishq” features eight young men and women from Pakistan who stay in a bungalow in Istanbul to choose a life partner.

The show is based on the international reality dating show “Love Island” and appears to be inspired by the Turkish reality show “Aşk Adası.”

Out of the show’s total 100 episodes, 50 episodes had already been aired, but these episodes were suddenly removed from YouTube in Pakistan. However, short clips are still available.

AFP attempted to obtain YouTube’s stance on removing “Lazawal Ishq” for Pakistani viewers, but no immediate response was received.

It is also recalled that upon the release of the trailer, Ayesha Omar faced severe criticism on social media, with many users labeling the show as obscene and immoral.

In response, Ayesha Omar stated that this is not a Pakistani show but a Turkish production, though it was accessible to viewers in Pakistan.

Earlier, PEMRA confirmed that a large number of complaints were received against the show; however, digital platforms fall outside its jurisdiction.

PEMRA advised complainants to approach the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which monitors online content.

So far, no response has been received from PTA regarding the blocking of “Lazawal Ishq” on YouTube in Pakistan.

It is not the first time a program has been removed from YouTube in Pakistan. Last year, the drama “Barzakh” was taken down over allegations of promoting homosexuality.