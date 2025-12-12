Hania Aamir wins Best Actress Award at Lux Style Awards 2025

KARACHI – Renowned Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has won the Best Actress award at the Lux Style Awards 2025.

Her stunning and captivating presence at the event went viral on social media.

In an interview, Hania expressed her enthusiasm for the work of all artists and hoped that future award shows would introduce more categories to appreciate the efforts of every artist.

The Lux Style Awards 2025 ceremony, held in Karachi, saw a star-studded attendance, with legendary singer Abida Parveen adding a special touch with her soulful performance.

Hania Aamir was recognized for her brilliant acting in the drama “Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum,” where she was awarded the Best Actress title based on public votes.

Currently, Hania is enjoying a golden phase in her career, with several major and anticipated projects lined up both locally and internationally.