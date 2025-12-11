ICC T20 World Cup 2026 tickets out; fans outraged over Salman Ali Agha’s omission from poster

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has started selling tickets for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The ICC has begun ticket sales for next year’s T20 World Cup and released a promotional poster on social media.

The ICC poster features the captains of India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, England, and Australia.

However, the ICC once again displayed bias against Pakistan by removing the photo of Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha from the ticket-sale poster.

Pakistani fans have expressed anger over the ICC’s behavior. Fans criticized the ICC and showed surprise at this action.