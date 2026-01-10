PTI Rally in Karachi all set for Sunday amid tight regulations, security watch

KARACHI – Sindh government allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a major political rally in Karachi, but under strict conditions. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon confirmed that the Deputy Commissioner of Karachi East issued the official permit, enabling PTI to conduct legal political activities while imposing heavy responsibilities on the organizers.

Authorities have made it clear, the party must maintain law and order, avoid any provocative, sectarian, or anti-institution rhetoric, manage traffic, and end the program on time. The district administration retains the authority to revoke the permit at any moment if security is threatened.

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi arrived in Karachi to lead PTI supporters ahead of the party’s nationwide street campaign. Over his three-day visit, Afridi met journalists at the Karachi Press Club, toured Insaf House, and planned public gatherings in South and Malir districts. He lauded Karachi’s reception, calling it warmer than Lahore, and praised the democratic legacy of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Afridi stressed that the visit aims to energize PTI’s street campaign and condemned the treatment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in jail. He also stressed that lasting peace in Sindh requires inclusive decision-making with local leaders and tribal elders rather than unilateral military operations.

The arrival of Afridi drew massive crowds, though PTI reported that police had removed tents set up for his reception. He clarified that the party office remained open. Afridi announced a historic rally at Mazar-i-Quaid on Sunday, expected to be one of the largest ever seen in Karachi.

During his visit, Afridi will meet party leadership, business figures, lawyers, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and also visit Hyderabad to engage supporters and address local concerns. His previous visit to Punjab faced significant challenges, reflecting the growing tensions surrounding PTI’s nationwide mobilization efforts.