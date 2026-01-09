Kp Cm Sohail Afridi Lands In Karachi As Pti Gears Up For High Stakes Rally On Jan 11

KARACHI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi touched down in Karachi for a four-day whirlwind tour of Sindh, sparking excitement and chaos among party workers at the airport. Flanked by KP cabinet members and PTI parliamentarians, Afridi was officially welcomed by PTI stalwarts Haleem Adil and Karachi President Raja Azhar, as well as Sindh Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani at Jinnah International Airport.

Afridi’s reception quickly turned chaotic as hundreds of party workers, eager to greet Afridi, erupted into fists-and-kicks clashes among themselves. The situation was controlled after local party leaders intervened to restore order. Afridi was whisked away in a convoy to Insaaf House, surrounded by a sea of party supporters. There, he will meet the local party leadership and elected representatives as part of his packed Sindh itinerary.

KP Chief Minister’s four-day tour promises a full schedule of high-profile engagements, including meetings with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He also planned visiting Karachi Press Club and Insaaf House.

During his stay, CM Afridi will addresses Hyderabad Bar and Press Club and participate in ISF convention. He will also had meetings with Sindh Cabinet and other dignitaries. His visit will end with rally and speech at Mazar-e-Quaid on Sunday, January 11.

According to KP government’s Special Assistant Shafi Jan, Afridi’s visit is strategically aimed at accelerating the “street movement” in Sindh, with planned leadership of demonstrations in Hyderabad and Kotri.

The biggest question mark remains over PTI’s ability to hold the Bagh-e-Jinnah rally on January 11. Assistant Commissioner Karachi has yet to issue critical NOC, putting event in jeopardy. PTI Karachi President Raja Azhar warned that the NOC must arrive by 3 PM today to allow the submission of a 2.5 million payment (2 million challan + 0.5 million security deposit) to Mazar-e-Quaid administration.

Adding to drama, Afridi’s flight to Karachi faced hours-long delays, which the KP government claims were deliberately imposed by the administration, fueling suspicions of political obstruction.

With tensions high, party workers on edge, and government red tape threatening major rallies, Sohail Afridi’s Sindh visit has already become a political spectacle, keeping Karachi buzzing ahead of a potentially historic Sunday rally.