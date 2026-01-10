Singer Wahab Bugti assaulted by Balochistan Minister’s Son in Naseerabad

QUETTA – Abdul Wahab Bugti, musician who performs in Balochi and Urdu, was reportedly assaulted by Bilal Umrani, the son of Balochistan’s Irrigation Minister, sparking outrage on social media and demands for justice.

According to eyewitness reports and the singer’s own account, Wahab Bugti was allegedly called to the minister’s son’s bungalow, where he was subjected to a violent attack. Footage of the assault quickly went viral, drawing widespread condemnation.

After social media uproar, CM Mir Sarfaraz Bugti took notice of incident, ordering a thorough investigation. DIG Naseerabad has formally initiated inquiries, while police officials, including the DSP and SHO City, personally visited Wahab Bugti’s residence to record his statement.

The singer, who has also performed on Coke Studio, voiced his distress: “I was called to the minister’s son’s house and assaulted. I don’t know why I was targeted. I demand justice.”

The incident has ignited a storm online, with citizens calling for accountability and swift action against the perpetrator, highlighting growing concerns about abuse of power in the region.

As investigations continue, the people of Balochistan await answers from both law enforcement and the political establishment, eager to see justice delivered in what has become one of the province’s most talked-about controversies in recent times.