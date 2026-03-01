Iran in mourning as Supreme Leader Khamenei killed in US–Israeli air strikes

Shockwaves rippled across the Middle East as Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader for more than 30 years, was killed at age 86 in massive U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Tehran. Iranian state television confirmed his death on Sunday, marking a dramatic and potentially destabilizing turning point for the Islamic Republic.

The strikes were part of a sweeping military operation that, according to United States Central Command (CENTCOM), targeted key Iranian military infrastructure.

CENTCOM released video footage on X purporting to show the bombardment in action, though Reuters reported it could not independently verify the timing or location of the clips.

Behind the scenes, President Donald Trump was reportedly presented with stark warnings before authorizing the assault. Briefings outlined the risk of heavy American casualties but also highlighted the possibility of a historic geopolitical realignment in the Middle East that could tilt power decisively toward U.S. interests.

The administration later defended the operation as a preemptive necessity. Officials described Iran’s ballistic missile program as an “intolerable” and immediate threat to American forces and regional allies, citing intelligence that Tehran was considering its own preemptive strike. While Iran’s nuclear ambitions remain a long-term concern, officials emphasized that its expanding conventional missile capabilities,particularly across the southern corridor, posed the most urgent danger.

Tehran’s retaliation was swift and explosive. Iranian forces unleashed waves of missiles and drones targeting U.S. military installations, including the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Strikes also hit Israeli residential areas and extended into other Gulf states, with reported impacts on the Fairmont hotel in Dubai and a high-rise building in Bahrain.

Despite the scale of the assault, CENTCOM said American forces “successfully defended against” hundreds of incoming missiles and drones, reporting no U.S. casualties.

Iranian leaders vowed that retaliation would not stop until “the enemy is decisively defeated,” raising fears of a broader regional war as both sides brace for what could become the most dangerous confrontation in decades.