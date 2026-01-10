Rawalpindi university student rapes class fellow multiple times on false marriage promise

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a student of the Arid Agriculture University in Rawalpindi for allegedly raping his class fellow for multiple times on pretext of marriage promises.

The Shams Colony police took action after the alleged victim filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the suspect, identified as Faizan, following her distress over the ongoing blackmailing.

In her complaint, the victim said she and the suspect both were class fellows, adding that Faizan had promised to marry her.

“One day, he took me to a flat, B-406, in the Gulberg Green area, where he raped me and secretly filmed the incident using hidden cameras. He later began blackmailing me, threatening to make the videos public unless I met him whenever he demanded,” she stated in her complaint.

The victim visited the flat multiple times due to blackmailing where Faizan raped her. She revealed the suspect also sexually assaulted her in the car.

Taking action on the complaint, the Islamabad police have arrested the suspect and confiscated his car, laptop and mobile phone.

An investigation has also been launched into the matter.