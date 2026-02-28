Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia issues advisory for citizens amid strikes on Iran

ISLAMABAD – Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh sounded alarm and issued critical instructions for Pakistani nationals living in Saudi Arabia. Sources reveal that this move comes in the wake of recent developments that have sparked widespread concern, prompting authorities to urge citizens to stay vigilant but calm.

According to official statement, all Pakistani citizens must remain composed and steer clear of rumors as speculation continues to swirl on social media. The embassy stressed that only information from authentic Saudi government sources should be trusted, warning against the dangers of unverified news.

Authorities also strongly advised against spreading or acting upon any reports that cannot be confirmed. Pakistani nationals have been urged to closely monitor the evolving situation and fully comply with any instructions issued by Saudi authorities. For those planning to travel, the embassy issued a crucial reminder: verify flight schedules and status with airlines before heading to the airport to avoid unexpected disruptions.

While the statement refrained from providing specific details about the developments, it assured the public that official updates will be released through government channels as more information becomes available.

Citizens are advised to stay alert, rely on credible sources, and avoid panic as the situation unfolds.