Is Babar Azam set to marry? wedding rumours spark debate

Speculation about the marriage of Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam has been circulating widely on social media.

According to reports, Babar Azam’s family wishes that he marry his cousin, while the national team captain is personally inclined toward marrying someone else. The matter is currently under discussion between Babar Azam and his family, sources added.

So far, no official announcement has been made by Babar Azam or his family regarding the issue, and all reports remain unofficial.

Meanwhile, cricket fans have urged restraint and respect, appealing to the public to wait patiently for Babar Azam’s decision and to respect his privacy, emphasizing that personal matters should be handled with understanding and dignity.