Senior Jui Leader Hafiz Sultan Haqqani Martyred In Waziristan Attack

WAZIRISTAN – Senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad Haqqani was martyred after succumbing to critical injuries sustained in deadly improvised explosive device (IED) attack allegedly carried out by foreign terrorists.

The horrifying incident took place yesterday in Wana when Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad Haqqani was returning home from a madrassa. A strong explosion struck his vehicle, leaving him critically injured and also wounding his daughter. The blast sent shockwaves across the area, triggering panic and fear among local residents.

After the attack, Maulana was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana, where doctors provided emergency medical treatment. As his condition continued to deteriorate, he was shifted to Dera Ismail Khan for advanced care. Despite strenuous efforts by medical staff, he could not survive the severity of his wounds and embraced martyrdom during treatment.

Haqqani was among top religious scholar and a senior JUI leader in Lower Waziristan. He also served as district representative of Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Arabia and was the principal of Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Ashrafia. His martyrdom has sent waves of sorrow, anger, and condemnation throughout religious and political circles in the region.

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stronlgy condemned the incident as brutal and cowardly act of terrorism. He demanded an immediate and transparent investigation, urging the authorities to arrest the perpetrators without delay and ensure exemplary punishment under the law.

The funeral prayers of the martyred Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad Haqqani will be offered in his ancestral village, Ashraf Khel Maqbara.