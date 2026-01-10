Iraq shows keen interest in Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder fighter jets

RAWALPINDI – Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, during his official visit to Iraq, called on Lieutenant General Staff Pilot Mohanad Ghalib Mohammed Radi Al-Asadi, Commander of the Iraqi Air Force.

The air chief was accorded a Guard of Honour at Iraqi Air Force Headquarters, symbolizing the strong bond of mutual respect. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral military cooperation, with emphasis on joint training, capacity building and improving operational cooperation.

He highlighted the deep-rooted religious, cultural, and historical ties between Pakistan and Iraq and reaffirmed PAF’s commitment to support the Iraqi Air Force in training and capacity development. Both commanders agreed to pursue joint exercises and training initiatives to strengthen interoperability.

The Iraqi Air Chief praised PAF’s professionalism and technological advancement, expressed interest in benefiting from PAF’s world-class training and expressed keen interest in JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, Super Mushshak trainer aircraft. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability.

The visit underscored the shared resolve of both Air Forces to further strengthen defence ties and professional collaboration.