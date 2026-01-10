Karachi Weather Update ahead of cold wave – 10 January 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is in grip of intensifying cold wave, and province’s capital is set to experience further drop in temperatures, sparking growing concern among residents. Experts warn that the bitter chill is unlikely to ease anytime soon.

Karachi, along with several rural districts, is grappling with bone-chilling cold, recording single-digit minimum temperatures for the second consecutive day. Met Office predicts that on Sunday, the mercury could dip as low as 8°C, sending a shiver through the metropolis.

The cold spell will persist until Tuesday. He explained that the sharp drop in temperatures is linked to the recent western rainfall system, as cold winds naturally trail such weather events.

“The situation could worsen,” Laghari cautioned, “as once the western system departs, Siberian winds are expected to sweep across the region, potentially driving temperatures even lower.” Despite the biting chill, no rainfall is forecast for Karachi over the next ten days, leaving the city to endure cold, dry conditions.

Authorities and meteorologists are urging residents to take all necessary precautions, especially during the early mornings and late nights, as the city experiences unusually low temperatures for this time of year.

Across Sindh, cold and dry conditions are expected to continue, with moderate to dense fog likely to affect Sukkur, Rohri, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Larkana, Tando Jam, Mohenjodaro, and surrounding areas.