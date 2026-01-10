Gold prices skyrocket to Rs473,262 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan have experienced a significant surge, ending the business week on a strong note.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed that the price of one tola of gold has increased by PKR 3,700, reaching Rs473,262.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has seen an increase of Rs3,172, bringing the price to Rs405,745.

In international market, the price of the yellow metal surged by $37 to climb to $4,509 per ounce.

The rising gold prices come amid a steady demand for the precious metal in Pakistan, with the annual demand for gold ranging between 60 and 90 tons, valued at approximately 8 to 12 billion dollars. However, it is noteworthy that more than 90% of the gold trade remains undocumented, according to industry sources.

A report from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on “Pakistan’s Gold Market” reveals that 70% of the country’s demand for gold is driven by weddings and cultural events. The report also highlights Pakistan’s reliance on gold imports, with the country importing gold worth 17 million dollars during the fiscal year 2024.

As of the end of 2025, Pakistan’s official gold reserves are reported to stand at 64.76 tons, valued at approximately 9 billion dollars, further indicating the growing importance of gold in the nation’s economy.