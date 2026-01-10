Sara Arjun sets social media on fire in Red Hot Backless Dress; See Viral Pics here

MUMBAI – Sara Arjun, the young actress who stole hearts with her sizzling on-screen chemistry with a superstar 20 years her senior, is back in the limelight, and this time, it’s all about her latest bold and glamorous photoshoot.

The 20-year-old star shared jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram, donning a red backless dress that perfectly highlighted her slender figure and radiant charm. Fans were quick to flood the comments with praise, calling her look “breathtaking” and “pure fire.”

Sara first became household name after her standout performance in the 2025 blockbuster Dhundhar. Her on-screen romance with Ranveer Singh, a decade her senior, had already set social media ablaze. Now, Sara continues to captivate audiences, both on and off-screen.

The actress is also gearing up for her Telugu debut with Euphoria, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Guna Shekhar, proving she’s not just a style icon but a rising acting powerhouse.

Since its release on December 5, 2025, Dhundhar has shattered box office records, grossing over ₹12 billion worldwide. The film will soon stream on Netflix by the end of January, and fans are eagerly awaiting the March 19 release of its highly anticipated sequel.

With her bold fashion choices and undeniable talent, Sara Arjun is cementing her place as one of Bollywood’s brightest young stars.