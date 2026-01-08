Fatima Sana Shaikh turns Goa into Glam Playground with new Bikini Shoot

MUMBAI – Bollywood beauty Fatima Sana Shaikh entered in 2026 in style, and with bold twist. The actress, known for her powerhouse role in Dangal, treated fans to stunning sun-soaked photos and videos from Goa, where she turned her beach getaway into a full-on glamour spectacle.

In a jaw-dropping display of courage and style, Fatima was captured jumping off a cliff into the sparkling sea, looking effortlessly chic in a bikini.

The clip shows her poised on rocky ledge, radiating elegance even as she faced thrill of the jump. “Standing at the edge was scarier than the jump itself,” Fatima shared on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the adrenaline-fueled moment. Once she leapt, she completed four more daring dives, proving that glamour and guts go hand in hand.

Her beach vacation is nothing short of a visual treat, Fatima shared pictures soaking up the sun, walking along golden sands, and enjoying serene moments with her dog, all while exuding effortless style. Every frame captured her radiant energy, confidence, and natural charm, making her Goa getaway a masterclass in vacation glamour.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is not just dominating the screen, she’s also showing the world how to blend fearless adventure with red-carpet-worthy style.