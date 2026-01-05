‘Dhurandhar’ beauty Krystle D’Souza’s bold look sparks massive social media uproar

MUMBAI – Indian actress Krystle D’Souza has once again proven that age is just a number. At 35, the stunning actress has created a storm on social media after sharing her latest glamorous pictures, leaving fans completely spellbound.

Her bold and sizzling avatar has sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans unable to stop talking about her jaw-dropping look. The film Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office. The movie is currently roaring with success and is all set to enter the prestigious INR 1000-crore club. Not just the film, but its songs have also taken the audience by storm, turning into chartbusters.

Amid all this, Krystle D’Souza, who set the dance floor ablaze with her performance in the song Shararat, become the center of attention. The actress is currently enjoying a vacation and has been consistently sharing pictures from her getaway on social media. She shared a fresh set of photos in which her stunning style and confidence left fans stunned. Her bold fashion choices have significantly raised the temperature on social media.

Facing the camera, Krystle delivered one glamorous pose after another. Dressed in a mini skirt and a sheer top, the actress looked incredibly attractive and glamorous. Fans simply cannot take their eyes off her photos, which are rapidly going viral.

Fans have completely fallen for Krystle D’Souza’s look. Social media is flooded with praise for her hot and bold avatar, with many saying that she is becoming more beautiful with time.

Her song Shararat is trending heavily on social media. The dance steps from the song have captured the hearts of audiences, making it one of the most talked-about numbers from the film.

Fans are also eagerly waiting for the second part of Dhurandhar. However, Krystle recently revealed that there is a possibility she may not appear in Dhurandhar 2, which has left fans curious and slightly disappointed.