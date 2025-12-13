Gulf countries ban Indian film ‘Dhurandhar’ over anti-Pakistan content

DUBAI – The Indian film “Dhurandhar” has been banned in six Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, over objectionable content portraying anti-Pakistan sentiment.

Reports indicated that the Gulf nations raised concerns over the film’s portrayal of Pakistan, leading to the rejection of its release applications. Consequently, the film will not be screened in any of the Gulf countries.

This is not the first time that Indian films have faced bans in the Middle East. Several other Bollywood movies have previously been restricted in the region for similar reasons.

Earlier, Noreen Aslam, the widow of the martyred Sindh police officer Chaudhry Aslam, has expressed deep concerns over her late husband’s negative depiction in the newly released Bollywood film Dhurandhar. She has announced her intention to take legal action against the filmmakers.

In an interview with a local news channel, Noreen criticized the film for what she believes is anti-Pakistan propaganda. She claimed the film not only distorts the true contributions of her husband but also harms Pakistan’s reputation. Noreen questioned the filmmakers’ decision to set the movie in Lyari and emphasized that the portrayal of the character Rehman Dakait was exaggerated. According to her, Chaudhry Aslam spent his life battling terrorists and violent criminals, making such misrepresentations offensive to his legacy.

She expressed frustration over how the film undermines the sacrifices and memory of her husband, whose dedication to the nation she believes should be honored, not mischaracterized. Noreen stated that she plans to pursue legal action against the directors and screenwriters under international law for the false narrative and harmful portrayal of her husband.

Highlighting Chaudhry Aslam’s internationally recognized bravery and service, she made it clear that any misrepresentation of his character, particularly in a film, would not be tolerated. “Dhurandhar”, starring Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh, was released on December 5, 2025, and has been criticized by some for its alleged anti-Pakistan themes.