Should newlywed brides ask mother-in-law before resting? Saba Faisal sparks debate

KARACHI – Pakistan’s senior actress Saba Faisal has come under heavy criticism on social media following her recent remarks on newlywed brides.

Known for sharing her views on family and marriage in various TV programs, Faisal appeared on a morning show where she discussed the role of newlywed brides in their in-laws’ households.

She suggested that in most families, the mother-in-law handles household responsibilities when guests visit, while newlywed brides are not immediately burdened with duties.

Faisal advised that if a bride needs rest, she should politely seek permission from her mother-in-law or married sisters-in-law, emphasizing that respectful communication is crucial.

Her comments sparked mixed reactions online, with many labeling them inappropriate.

This is not the first time Faisal has faced criticism; previous remarks about bridal attire also drew social media backlash, prompting her to issue clarifications and apologies.