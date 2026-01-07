US rolls out $15,000 Visa Bond for citizens of 25 more countries

WASHINGTON – United States rolled out 25 more countries to list requiring citizens to deposit $5,000 to $15,000 just to apply for tourist visa. The new rules, taking effect January 21, now make it a total of 38 countries facing the steep financial requirement.

Bangladesh, Venezuela, Nepal, and Kyrgyzstan are among major additions, joining nations like Nigeria, Cuba, and Zimbabwe. Under new system, the exact bond amount will be determined during the visa interview — but critics warn it could put the American dream out of reach for many ordinary applicants.

This controversial step continues a trend started under the Trump administration, which already made personal interviews, social media histories, and family travel records mandatory. U.S. officials defend the move, saying the bonds ensure visitors return home after their visa expires — though paying the bond does not guarantee approval.

With visas now tied to hefty financial guarantees, experts warn this could make legal entry into the U.S. nearly impossible for ordinary citizens from these nations.