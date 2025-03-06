US makes visa application process easier for Pakistanis, details inside

KARACHI – The US Embassy has launched an online system for visa appointment in Pakistan, making the process easier for the nationals of the South Asian country.

The US Consulate General in Karachi has issued important guidelines for the visa applicants as the new system will be implemented from February 8, 2025.

It stated that visa applicants will required to create a profile in the new system before scheduling their appointment.

The consulate added that the applicants who have already paid the visa fee or scheduled an appointment in the previous system should register with the same email ID to transfer their details seamlessly.

For applicants who deposited their visa fee before February 3, 2025, they have been instructed to enter their payment date and receipt number while creating their new profile using the online system.

The embassy has assured that applicants can reach out for assistance via email or phone if they have any questions regarding the new system.

Meanwhile, German Consulate in Karachi revised passport hours during holy month of Ramazan.

In an announcement, the German Consulate notified the revised passport collection schedule for the month of Ramazan, as Muslims observe fasting. Passport collection will now take place from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, on weekdays (Mon-Thurs) for the entire Ramazan.

The consulate mentioned that temporary adjustment was launched to ease the process for applicants during sacred time, with normal operating hours expected to resume after Eid.