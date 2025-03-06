Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Jason Gillespie Slams Aaqib Javed Of Plotting To Get Coaching Role

LAHORE – The deteriorating situation of Pakistan cricket saw another shocking event as former coach Jason Gillespie called out Aqib Javed in a desperate bid to get PCB role.

Gillespie, who resigned in December last year, made bold allegations against Aaqib Javed, after the latter’s recent comments on the national team’s performance in the Champions Trophy.

The former coach mocked Aqib Javed, calling him a clown, of allegedly undermining both himself and former white-ball coach Gary Kirsten.

The development comes as Pakistan faces outrage due to frequent coaching and selection changes. Aqib Javed noted that Pakistan had seen a staggering 16 coaches and 26 selectors in just two years, which he believed contributed to the team’s struggles.

In a scathing response on social media, Jason termed Aqib Javed’s clarifications as “hilarious,” stating that Javed had been covertly working behind the scenes to oust both him and Kirsten and become the coach for all formats.

Pakistan Cricket saw multiple coaching changes as Kirsten stepped down as white-ball coach in October, barely six months into his role, with Gillespie briefly filling in during Pakistan’s limited-overs tour of Australia.

Jason Gillespie reveals lack of communication behind resignation as Pakistan coach

