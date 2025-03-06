Who resettled terrorists in Pakistan? Journalist shares Bajwa’s stance but Khawaja Asif says otherwise

ISLAMABAD – Following a recent spike in terrorist attack in Pakistan, allegations that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had paved the way for resettlement of militants in the country have once again come under debate.

Amid the ongoing trade of blames, a prominent journalist, Mohammad Malick, has recalled his conversation with former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General retired Qamar Javed Bajwa on these allegations.

He claimed that he talked to the former army chief on this matter twice or thrice. Malick said when he had specifically asked him about the resettlement of terrorists, Bjawa revealed that a plan was prepared to settle 5,000 people, along with their families, in Pakistan; however, it was not executed due to the ouster of the then prime minister Imran Khan from his office.

He said the resettlement plan could not be implemented due to ouster of the PTI government in April 2022 when the joint opposition led by PML-N and PPP brought vote of confidence against it.

In a recent statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in 2018, former PM Nawaz Sharif’s government had successfully eradicated terrorism, but it resurged in the country due to certain forces. He also called the act of resettling terrorists worst than treason.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that General Bajwa played a role in bringing terrorists back into Pakistan. He stated that the former army chief, ex-ISI chief General Faiz Hameed, and PTI founder Imran Khan were responsible for resettlement of terrorists in the country.

Khawaja Asif further stated that while Faiz Hameed is under arrest, General Bajwa should be questioned about why he allowed these terrorists to resettle in Pakistan.

A day earlier, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the attack on Bannu Cantonment, which claimed lives of five soldiers and 13 civilians, was planned in Afghanistan.

The military’s media wing said the cowardly terrorist attack was attempted on 4 March 2025 when the assailants sought to breach the cantonment’s security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistan’s security forces. In their desperation, the attackers rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the perimeter wall.

It said intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed the physical involvement of Afghan nationals in this heinous act, with evidence also pointing to the fact that the attack was orchestrated and directed by Khwarij ring leaders operating from Afghanistan.

“Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan. Pakistan reserves the right to take necessary measures in response to these threats emanating from across the border,” it added.