Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Who resettled terrorists in Pakistan? Journalist shares Bajwa’s stance but Khawaja Asif says otherwise

Who Resettled Militants In Pakistan Khawaja Asif Seeks Answer From Bajwa

ISLAMABAD – Following a recent spike in terrorist attack in Pakistan, allegations that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had paved the way for resettlement of militants in the country have once again come under debate.

Amid the ongoing trade of blames, a prominent journalist, Mohammad Malick, has recalled his conversation with former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General retired Qamar Javed Bajwa on these allegations.

He claimed that he talked to the former army chief on this matter twice or thrice. Malick said when he had specifically asked him about the resettlement of terrorists, Bjawa revealed that a plan was prepared to settle 5,000 people, along with their families, in Pakistan; however, it was not executed due to the ouster of the then prime minister Imran Khan from his office.

He said the resettlement plan could not be implemented due to ouster of the PTI government in April 2022 when the joint opposition led by PML-N and PPP brought vote of confidence against it.

In a recent statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in 2018, former PM Nawaz Sharif’s government had successfully eradicated terrorism, but it resurged in the country due to certain forces. He also called the act of resettling terrorists worst than treason.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that General Bajwa played a role in bringing terrorists back into Pakistan. He stated that the former army chief, ex-ISI chief General Faiz Hameed, and PTI founder Imran Khan were responsible for resettlement of terrorists in the country.

Khawaja Asif further stated that while Faiz Hameed is under arrest, General Bajwa should be questioned about why he allowed these terrorists to resettle in Pakistan.

A day earlier, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the attack on Bannu Cantonment, which claimed lives of five soldiers and 13 civilians, was planned in Afghanistan.

The military’s media wing said the cowardly terrorist attack was attempted on 4 March 2025 when the assailants sought to breach the cantonment’s security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistan’s security forces. In their desperation, the attackers rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the perimeter wall.

It said intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed the physical involvement of Afghan nationals in this heinous act, with evidence also pointing to the fact that the attack was orchestrated and directed by Khwarij ring leaders operating from Afghanistan.

“Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan. Pakistan reserves the right to take necessary measures in response to these threats emanating from across the border,” it added.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 6 March 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.6
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.85 746.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.85 196.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900 909.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.54 63.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.81 25.11
Omani Riyal OMR 723.15 731.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.3 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.25 211.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
     

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search