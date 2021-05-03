No compromise on finality of Prophethood laws, says Pakistan PM after EU resolution

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday made it clear that the Pakistani government will not compromise on the laws pertaining to the finality of the Prophethood, local media reported.

The prime minister gave the remarks while heading a meeting that was attended by senior ministers of his cabinet.

The meeting was called in response to a resolution approved by the European Parliament last week, seeking review of Pakistan's GSP Plus status.

Besides, the meeting agreed that the safety of minorities in the country will be ensured. It also decided to address the concerns of the European Union.

The meeting stressed that the GSP Plus trade agreement has nothing to with blasphemy laws in Pakistan.

The EU Parliament’s resolution calls for a review of the GSP+ status granted to Pakistan in view of an increase in the use of blasphemy accusations.

The resolution also urged Pakistani government to "unequivocally condemn" incitement to violence and discrimination against religions minorities in the country. It also expressed concerns over prevailing anti-French sentiment in the country.

The EU Parliament "calls on the Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) to immediately review Pakistan’s eligibility for GSP+ status in the light of current events and whether there is sufficient reason to initiate a procedure for the temporary withdrawal of this status and the benefits that come with it, and to report to the European Parliament on this matter as soon as possible", according to the resolution.