Police detain three in Lahore after infant's body disappears shortly after burial

LAHORE - A troubling incident has emerged from a cemetery where the body of an infant mysteriously vanished shortly after burial, leading to the detention of three individuals, including a security guard, by local authorities.

The unsettling event unfolded on April 23, prompting swift action from law enforcement after Mehdi Sahib, the caretaker of the graveyard, reported the disappearance to police officials. Initial reports indicated that the child's body had been removed from its resting place mere hours after being laid to rest.

Initially, suspicions were cast on five individuals accused by a complainant of involvement in the alleged theft of the infant's remains. However, thorough investigations are currently underway, with authorities scrutinizing all facets of the case.

Abdul Rahman, the grieving father, discovered the distressing situation the following day when he found the child's burial shroud empty. Rahman promptly alerted the authorities, prompting a swift response from the police.

In response to these developments, law enforcement officials have intensified efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the infant's disappearance. All individuals linked to the incident are under investigation, with police authorities emphasizing their commitment to bringing those responsible to justice.

The Lahore police have urged anyone with pertinent information regarding this incident to come forward, underscoring their dedication to ensuring the safety and sanctity of burial grounds in the region.

Authorities continue to appeal to the public for cooperation as they pursue leads and work towards resolving this deeply distressing case.