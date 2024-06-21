Search

Gold prices reach record high of Rs. 1600 per tola in Pakistan

06:27 PM | 21 Jun, 2024
gold price increase

The price of gold in Pakistan has reached unprecedented levels, hitting Rs. 1600 per tola, according to recent reports. This substantial increase, confirmed by the All Pakistan Jems and Jewelers Association, marks a significant rise to Rs. 2,42,900 per tola. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold has surged to Rs. 2,08,248, reflecting an increase of Rs. 1372.

On the global front, the price of gold per ounce has also seen a notable increase, rising by $28 to reach $2343. This surge in gold prices locally and internationally underscores the volatility and impact of global economic factors on precious metal markets.

The escalation in gold prices is likely to have profound implications for investors, consumers, and businesses alike, shaping financial decisions and market dynamics across Pakistan.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.

Forex Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.75
Euro EUR 297  299.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5  354 
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80  75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.75 73.5
Australian Dollar AUD 181.2 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.91 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 205.5
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.11 40.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.62 916.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.08 317.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

