Gold prices reach record high of Rs. 1600 per tola in Pakistan

The price of gold in Pakistan has reached unprecedented levels, hitting Rs. 1600 per tola, according to recent reports. This substantial increase, confirmed by the All Pakistan Jems and Jewelers Association, marks a significant rise to Rs. 2,42,900 per tola. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold has surged to Rs. 2,08,248, reflecting an increase of Rs. 1372.

On the global front, the price of gold per ounce has also seen a notable increase, rising by $28 to reach $2343. This surge in gold prices locally and internationally underscores the volatility and impact of global economic factors on precious metal markets.

The escalation in gold prices is likely to have profound implications for investors, consumers, and businesses alike, shaping financial decisions and market dynamics across Pakistan.