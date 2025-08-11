PDMA issues flood alert in Punjab as another monsoon spell to begin this week

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a flood advisory in anticipation of the seventh spell of monsoon rains, expected to begin on August 13.

According to a spokesperson for PDMA, the fresh spell of rains may lead to a rise in water levels in major rivers across Punjab, raising concerns of possible flooding.

The advisory highlights the risk of flooding in the Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab, and Jhelum rivers, as well as in adjoining streams and nullahs.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged preparedness at both local and district levels.

Director General PDMA Punjab, Irfan Ali Kathia, has instructed that immediate evacuation be ensured for households and livestock located within riverbeds.

He emphasized that swimming in rivers, canals, streams, and ponds is strictly prohibited during this period.

Citizens are advised to remain cautious and report any emergency situation by contacting the PDMA helpline at 1129.