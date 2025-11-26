Per Tola Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 26 November 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed massive price increase as rates jumped by Rs7,700 per tola to Rs436,562 per tola, while 10-gram rate climbed Rs6,601 to settle at Rs374,281.
24 Karat Gold Price
|Category
|Increase
|New Price
|Gold per tola
|Rs 7,700
|Rs 436,562
|Gold per 10 grams
|Rs 6,601
|Rs 374,281
22K Gold Price
-
Per tola: Rs404,708
-
Per gram: Rs34,697
-
Per 10 grams: Rs346,976
-
Per ounce: Rs983,441
21K Gold:
-
Per tola: Rs386,312
-
Per gram: Rs33,120
-
Per 10 grams: Rs331,205
-
Per ounce: Rs938,739
18K Gold:
-
Per tola: Rs331,125
-
Per gram: Rs28,389
-
Per 10 grams: Rs283,890
-
Per ounce: Rs804,633
International gold prices exploded by $77, shooting up to $4,142 per ounce as investors poured into safe-haven assets.
Silver also joined the rally in Pakistan, jumping Rs152 to clock in at Rs5,422 per tola, adding further heat to an already electrified market.