Per Tola Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 26 November 2025

By News Desk
8:38 am | Nov 26, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed massive price increase as rates jumped by Rs7,700 per tola to Rs436,562 per tola, while 10-gram rate climbed Rs6,601 to settle at Rs374,281.

24 Karat Gold Price

Category Increase New Price
Gold per tola Rs 7,700 Rs 436,562
Gold per 10 grams Rs 6,601 Rs 374,281

22K Gold Price

  • Per tola: Rs404,708

  • Per gram: Rs34,697

  • Per 10 grams: Rs346,976

  • Per ounce: Rs983,441

21K Gold:

  • Per tola: Rs386,312

  • Per gram: Rs33,120

  • Per 10 grams: Rs331,205

  • Per ounce: Rs938,739

18K Gold:

  • Per tola: Rs331,125

  • Per gram: Rs28,389

  • Per 10 grams: Rs283,890

  • Per ounce: Rs804,633

International gold prices exploded by $77, shooting up to $4,142 per ounce as investors poured into safe-haven assets.

Silver also joined the rally in Pakistan, jumping Rs152 to clock in at Rs5,422 per tola, adding further heat to an already electrified market.

