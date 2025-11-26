Per Tola Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 26 November 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed massive price increase as rates jumped by Rs7,700 per tola to Rs436,562 per tola, while 10-gram rate climbed Rs6,601 to settle at Rs374,281.

24 Karat Gold Price

Category Increase New Price Gold per tola Rs 7,700 Rs 436,562 Gold per 10 grams Rs 6,601 Rs 374,281

22K Gold Price

Per tola: Rs404,708

Per gram: Rs34,697

Per 10 grams: Rs346,976

Per ounce: Rs983,441

21K Gold:

Per tola: Rs386,312

Per gram: Rs33,120

Per 10 grams: Rs331,205

Per ounce: Rs938,739

18K Gold:

Per tola: Rs331,125

Per gram: Rs28,389

Per 10 grams: Rs283,890

Per ounce: Rs804,633

International gold prices exploded by $77, shooting up to $4,142 per ounce as investors poured into safe-haven assets.

Silver also joined the rally in Pakistan, jumping Rs152 to clock in at Rs5,422 per tola, adding further heat to an already electrified market.