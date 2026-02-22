Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Price – 23 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trajectory over weekend, with Per tola rate moving up to Rs533,562.

The price of 10 grams of gold also witnessed an increase of Rs6,087, settling at Rs457,443.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Unit New Price Gold Per Tola 533,562 Gold 10 Grams 457,443 Silver Per Tola 8,948

Gold prices have shown notable fluctuations. On February 20, the rate stood at Rs526,462, compared to Rs516,062 on February 18 and Rs523,762 on February 16. Earlier in the week, prices hovered between Rs514,762 and Rs528,562, highlighting volatility in the local market.

In global market, Bullion prices climbed by $71 per ounce, pushing the international rate to $5,108 per ounce, including $20 premium.