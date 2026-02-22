Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 22 February 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price in Pakistan remained at Rs533,562 as bullion recorded a sharp increase over the weekend.
The rate for 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs6,087 to settle at Rs457,443.
Gold Rates Today
|Commodity
|Unit
|New Price )
|Increase
|Gold
|Per Tola
|533,562
|7,100
|Gold
|10 Grams
|457,443
|6,087
|Silver
|Per Tola
|8,948
|374
The surge comes after Friday’s gain, when gold per tola had risen by Rs2,500 to close at Rs526,462, indicating sustained momentum in the local bullion trade.
Gold Rates This Week in Pakistan
|Dates
|Price
|20-Feb-26
|Rs526,462
|18-Feb-26
|Rs516,062
|16-Feb-26
|Rs523,762
|17-Feb-26
|Rs514,762
|14-Feb-26
|Rs526,962
|12-Feb-26
|Rs528,562
|11-Feb-26
|Rs528,562
On the global front, gold prices advanced by $71 per ounce, taking the international rate to $5,108, including a $20 premium. Analysts attribute the surge to heightened demand in international markets and fluctuations in currency values.
Meanwhile, silver prices also moved upward in the local market. The price per tola of silver rose by Rs374, reaching Rs8,948.
