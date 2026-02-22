Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 22 February 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price in Pakistan remained at Rs533,562 as bullion recorded a sharp increase over the weekend.

The rate for 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs6,087 to settle at Rs457,443.

Gold Rates Today

Commodity Unit New Price ) Increase Gold Per Tola 533,562 7,100 Gold 10 Grams 457,443 6,087 Silver Per Tola 8,948 374

The surge comes after Friday’s gain, when gold per tola had risen by Rs2,500 to close at Rs526,462, indicating sustained momentum in the local bullion trade.

Gold Rates This Week in Pakistan

CSC –

Dates Price 20-Feb-26 Rs526,462 18-Feb-26 Rs516,062 16-Feb-26 Rs523,762 17-Feb-26 Rs514,762 14-Feb-26 Rs526,962 12-Feb-26 Rs528,562 11-Feb-26 Rs528,562

On the global front, gold prices advanced by $71 per ounce, taking the international rate to $5,108, including a $20 premium. Analysts attribute the surge to heightened demand in international markets and fluctuations in currency values.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved upward in the local market. The price per tola of silver rose by Rs374, reaching Rs8,948.