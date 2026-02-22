Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 22 February 2026

By News Desk
8:44 am | Feb 22, 2026
Gold Prices Drop By Rs10400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price in Pakistan remained at Rs533,562 as bullion recorded a sharp increase over the weekend.

The rate for 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs6,087 to settle at Rs457,443.

Gold Rates Today

Commodity Unit New Price ) Increase
Gold Per Tola 533,562 7,100
Gold 10 Grams 457,443 6,087
Silver Per Tola 8,948 374

The surge comes after Friday’s gain, when gold per tola had risen by Rs2,500 to close at Rs526,462, indicating sustained momentum in the local bullion trade.

Gold Rates This Week in Pakistan

Dates Price
20-Feb-26 Rs526,462
18-Feb-26 Rs516,062
16-Feb-26 Rs523,762
17-Feb-26 Rs514,762
14-Feb-26 Rs526,962
12-Feb-26 Rs528,562
11-Feb-26 Rs528,562

 

On the global front, gold prices advanced by $71 per ounce, taking the international rate to $5,108, including a $20 premium. Analysts attribute the surge to heightened demand in international markets and fluctuations in currency values.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved upward in the local market. The price per tola of silver rose by Rs374, reaching Rs8,948.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

