Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher amid gains in the international bullion market. In local market, the price of gold per tola jumped to Rs526,462 after single day gain of Rs2,500.
The rate for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs2,144, taking it to Rs451,356. On Thursday the price per tola increased by Rs7,900 to settle at Rs523,962.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Gold
|Per tola
|526,462
|Gold
|10 grams
|451,356
|Gold (Thursday)
|Per tola
|523,962
|Silver
|Per tola
|8,574
|Gold (International)
|Per ounce
|$5,037
Latest Gold Prices
|Dates
|Price
|16-Feb-26
|Rs523,762
|17-Feb-26
|Rs514,762
|14-Feb-26
|Rs526,962
|12-Feb-26
|Rs528,562
|11-Feb-26
|Rs528,562
|10-Feb-26
|Rs526,262
|9-Feb-26
|Rs524,762
In the global market, gold prices gained $25 to trade at $5,037 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.
Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded an uptick, with the rate per tola rising by Rs170 to reach Rs8,574.
Gold Price jumps by Rs1,300 Per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates