Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher amid gains in the international bullion market. In local market, the price of gold per tola jumped to Rs526,462 after single day gain of Rs2,500.

The rate for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs2,144, taking it to Rs451,356. On Thursday the price per tola increased by Rs7,900 to settle at Rs523,962.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Metal Unit Price Gold Per tola 526,462 Gold 10 grams 451,356 Gold (Thursday) Per tola 523,962 Silver Per tola 8,574 Gold (International) Per ounce $5,037

Latest Gold Prices

Dates Price 16-Feb-26 Rs523,762 17-Feb-26 Rs514,762 14-Feb-26 Rs526,962 12-Feb-26 Rs528,562 11-Feb-26 Rs528,562 10-Feb-26 Rs526,262 9-Feb-26 Rs524,762

In the global market, gold prices gained $25 to trade at $5,037 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded an uptick, with the rate per tola rising by Rs170 to reach Rs8,574.