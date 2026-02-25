Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 25 February 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:35 am | Feb 25, 2026
KARACHI – Gold continues to climb higher in Pakistan amid roller coaster ride in international market and now price of gold per tola hits Rs539,962 on 25 February 2026.

For 10 grams, the rate settled at Rs462,930, adding further pressure on consumers and investors alike.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Commodity Unit 24 karat Price 
Gold Per Tola 539,962
Gold 10 Grams 462,930

Gold Rates This Week

Dates Price
21-Feb-26 Rs533,562
20-Feb-26 Rs526,462
18-Feb-26 Rs516,062
16-Feb-26 Rs523,762
17-Feb-26 Rs514,762
14-Feb-26 Rs526,962
12-Feb-26 Rs528,562

21 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 482,808.33 460,862.50 395,025.00
Per 1 Gram 41,393.92 39,512.38 33,867.75
Per 10 Gram 413,939.17 395,123.75 338,677.50
Per Ounce 1,173,224.25 1,119,895.88 959,910.75

Globally, the rally gathered force as gold prices shot up by $34 to reach $5,172cper ounce, including a $20 premium — a move that fueled the sharp gains witnessed domestically.

Silver Rates

Meanwhile, silver joined the upward march. The price of silver surged by Rs192, climbing to Rs9,286 per tola, adding to the growing frenzy in precious metals trading.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

