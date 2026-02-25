Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 25 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold continues to climb higher in Pakistan amid roller coaster ride in international market and now price of gold per tola hits Rs539,962 on 25 February 2026.
For 10 grams, the rate settled at Rs462,930, adding further pressure on consumers and investors alike.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Commodity
|Unit
|24 karat Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|539,962
|Gold
|10 Grams
|462,930
Gold Rates This Week
|Dates
|Price
|21-Feb-26
|Rs533,562
|20-Feb-26
|Rs526,462
|18-Feb-26
|Rs516,062
|16-Feb-26
|Rs523,762
|17-Feb-26
|Rs514,762
|14-Feb-26
|Rs526,962
|12-Feb-26
|Rs528,562
21 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|482,808.33
|460,862.50
|395,025.00
|Per 1 Gram
|41,393.92
|39,512.38
|33,867.75
|Per 10 Gram
|413,939.17
|395,123.75
|338,677.50
|Per Ounce
|1,173,224.25
|1,119,895.88
|959,910.75
Globally, the rally gathered force as gold prices shot up by $34 to reach $5,172cper ounce, including a $20 premium — a move that fueled the sharp gains witnessed domestically.
Silver Rates
Meanwhile, silver joined the upward march. The price of silver surged by Rs192, climbing to Rs9,286 per tola, adding to the growing frenzy in precious metals trading.
Gold hits Rs533,562 Per Tola in Pakistan as prices jump Rs7,100 in single day