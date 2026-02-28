Punjab Assembly Staff Member Commits Suicide in Hostel Room

LAHORE –A tragic incident was reported from the hostel of Punjab Assembly, where a 35-year-old employee, Naveed Masih, reportedly lost his life after a gunshot incident inside the room of Member Provincial Assembly Sabtain Shah.

Police said that the incident took place in MPA hostel located in the Islampura area’s Peoples House. The employee was found with a fatal gunshot wound and died on the spot. His body was shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem examination.

Authorities started probe to determine the circumstances of the incident. Officials said they are examining the case from multiple angles to establish whether it was a suicide or if any other factors were involved.