Matric student commits suicide in Lahore’s Township

LAHORE – A student of matriculation allegedly committed suicide in Township area of Lahore on Thursday.

Usman, 18, was found dead in room of his house, police said, adding that evidence have been collected from the location by the Crime Scene Unit.

Initial investigations revealed that the teenager committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan using a rope.

Police have started gathering information from the victim’s family and friends to gain insight into any potential causes behind this unfortunate event.

Earlier this month, a 21-year-old female student was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after falling from the second floor of the University of Lahore in an alleged suicide attempt.

The incident took place at the same university where 21-year-old Muhammad Owais had tragically taken his own life just a few days earlier.

According to circulating videos on social media, fellow students were seen rushing Fatima, the injured student, to a nearby medical facility after she allegedly jumped from the building.

However, it remains unclear whether her fall was accidental or an attempt to take her life. The university has not provided an official statement regarding the incident as of now.