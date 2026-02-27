Further provocations by Afghan Taliban to face decisive response: FO

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office has warned that any further provocation by the Afghan Taliban regime or terrorist groups will be met with a measured, decisive, and appropriate response.

In a statement, the FO said Pakistan’s actions are in line with its right to self-defence and aimed at ensuring the safety and security of its citizens, as well as regional stability.

It added that any attempt to threaten Pakistan’s security or undermine the welfare of its people would prompt a firm and proportionate response.

Earlier, Pakistani military has issued a strong warning to the Afghan Taliban regime, urging it to make what officials described as a “clear choice” between supporting terrorist organisations and maintaining relations with Pakistan.

The statement came as the armed forces released extensive new details about Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq and the recent escalation along the Pak-Afghan border as Islamabad took a hardened stance following what it termed coordinated cross-border aggression.