TTP, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, other terror outfits call for Fresh Strikes on Pakistan Amid Border Clashes

KABUL – Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan are at an all-time high, and the worsening situation triggered new phase, as banned terror organisations openly call for surge in violence and both sides trade claims of deadly cross-border assaults.

Several internationally banned militant networks including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, and Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen have reportedly directed their fighters to intensify attacks inside Pakistan.

Messages circulating on social media, attributed to these groups, reference the ongoing clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan and urge militants to step up operations. The statements also express solidarity with Afghanistan, signaling what analysts fear could be a coordinated escalation.

So far, neither Islamabad nor Kabul has officially responded to the threatening messages.

Pakistan Claims Massive Strikes: “29 Locations Targeted”

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has released dramatic details of what he describes as a major military operation against Afghan Taliban positions.

89 Afghan Taliban checkpoints destroyed

18 checkpoints captured

135 tanks and armed vehicles destroyed

29 locations inside Afghanistan targeted in airstrikes

297 Afghan Taliban personnel killed

450 injured

If accurate, the scale of the operation would mark one of the most significant cross-border actions in recent years.

However, these figures have not been independently verified.

Taliban Announce “Retaliatory Attacks” Resumed

In response, an official from the Afghan Taliban government confirmed that cross-border attacks on Pakistan resumed Friday night. Abdul Haq Fida, spokesperson for the Taliban’s 203rd Mansoori Corps in southeastern Afghanistan said operations have resumed in Khost and Tank, and fighting is ongoing.”

Intense firing was reported Friday night at the strategically crucial Torkham border crossing. A government official stated that Afghan Taliban forces fired mortar shells at multiple sites, including the Torkham Export Terminal.

With militant groups urging more attacks inside Pakistan, Islamabad claiming widespread destruction across the border, and the Taliban announcing renewed retaliation, the situation appears to be spiraling.