Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Gold Price Update – 25 November, 2025

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices show little movement in Pakistan on Monday, holding the same levels as recorded. Domestic gold rates opened the week unchanged. The price of 24-karat gold stood firm at Rs428,862 per tola and Rs367,680 per 10 grams.

Global markets were similarly stable, with international bullion trading at USD 4,065 per ounce, while silver held at USD 50 per ounce.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Price Gold per tola Rs 428,862 Gold per 10 grams Rs 367,680 International price $4,065 per ounce silver price $50 per ounce

Silver prices also remained static, with Rs5,270 per tola and Rs4,518 per 10 grams. The association noted that open-market prices may still vary depending on local demand and jewellers’ pricing practices.

While domestic rates remained flat, international gold prices extended their decline, slipping for the third consecutive session as the US dollar hovered near a six-month high. At 0536 GMT, spot gold was down 0.4% to $4,045.58 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.9% to $4,042.50 per ounce.