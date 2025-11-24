Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Price Today – 24 November 2025

KARACHI – Per-tola Gold price remained at Rs428,862, whereas price of 10 grams of gold jumped to Rs367,680.
24K Gold Price Per Tola
|Gold
|Price
|Per tola
|Rs428,862
|10 grams
|Rs367,680
-
-
22K – Rs401,133
-
21K – Rs382,900
-
18K – Rs328,200
-
-
Per Gram:
-
22K – Rs34,391
-
21K – Rs32,828
-
18K – Rs28,138
-
-
Per 10 Grams:
-
22K – Rs343,915
-
21K – Rs328,282
-
18K – Rs281,385
-
-
Per Ounce:
-
22K – Rs974,754
-
21K – Rs930,447
-
18K – Rs797,526
-
Fueling this explosive surge is a powerful upswing in the international market, where gold prices vaulted upward by $23 to hit a staggering $4,065 per ounce.
Big Jump in Gold Rates as Per Tola price hits Rs443,062 in Pakistan