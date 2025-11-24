Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Price Today – 24 November 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Nov 24, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Hitting 3 Lac Rupees Per Tola

KARACHI – Per-tola Gold price remained at Rs428,862, whereas price of 10 grams of gold jumped to Rs367,680.

24K Gold Price Per Tola

Gold Price
Per tola Rs428,862
10 grams Rs367,680

    • 22K – Rs401,133

    • 21K – Rs382,900

    • 18K – Rs328,200

  • Per Gram:

    • 22K – Rs34,391

    • 21K – Rs32,828

    • 18K – Rs28,138

  • Per 10 Grams:

    • 22K – Rs343,915

    • 21K – Rs328,282

    • 18K – Rs281,385

  • Per Ounce:

    • 22K – Rs974,754

    • 21K – Rs930,447

    • 18K – Rs797,526

Fueling this explosive surge is a powerful upswing in the international market, where gold prices vaulted upward by $23 to hit a staggering $4,065 per ounce.

Big Jump in Gold Rates as Per Tola price hits Rs443,062 in Pakistan

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

