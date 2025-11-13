Big Jump in Gold Rates as Per Tola price hits Rs443,062 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices skyrocketed in Pakistan on Thursday after single day hike of Rs8,300 per tola, pushing the price to Rs443,062. 10 grams of gold have jumped by Rs7,116, now costing Rs379,854.

In global market, gold gained $83, climbing to $4,207 per ounce. This surge comes just a day after gold prices had dipped by Rs1,000, making today’s jump even more remarkable for investors and buyers.

As gold prices often dominate headlines, silver has quietly seen a remarkable rise in Pakistan this year. Price price of silver per tola reached Rs5,662 with nearly 60% increase in less than a year.

Several factors are driving this surge as gold being out of reach for the common man, rising demand for silver jewelry, and its increasing use in industrial products, especially electric vehicles.

Silver’s appeal goes beyond jewelry. Industrial use is growing rapidly, from lithium batteries, computers, smartphones, and solar panels to electric vehicles, where a single car can contain up to 70 grams of silver. Its superior electrical conductivity has also made it a cost-effective replacement for platinum in many applications.