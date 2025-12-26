Azm-e-Istehkam in action as Pak Forces’ Kohlu Operation wipes out Fitna al Hindustan Terrorists

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces launched precise intelligence-based operation in Kohlu District, Balochistan, targeting terrorists linked to the India-backed group, Fitna al Hindustan.

In a statement, ISPR said during fierce exchange of fire, Pakistani forces successfully neutralized five terrorists actively involved in multiple acts of terrorism in the region. A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also seized, striking a significant blow to the terrorist network.

Sanitization operations are ongoing to hunt down any remaining militants in the area. This action forms part of relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision “Azm-e-Istehkam”, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan.

Pakistani security and law enforcement agencies remain steadfast in their mission to eliminate foreign-supported terrorism from the country.

Balochistan witnessed surge in terrorist activity in recent years, with hundreds of attacks reported in 2025 alone, resulting in significant casualties among civilians and security forces.

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Daesh Khorasan chapter carried out bombings, ambushes, and coordinated assaults on both security convoys and public areas. The rise in violence is driven by Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan. In response, Pakistan’s security forces have intensified intelligence-based operations and counter-terrorism campaigns under initiatives like “Azm-e-Istehkam” to dismantle terrorist networks and restore security in the province.