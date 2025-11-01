Levies officer killed in armed attack on construction camp in Balochistan’s Kohlu

KOHLU – An unknown armed group stormed construction company’s camp in Kohlu district last night, killing one Levies Force officer and injuring another along with two laborers, officials said.

The attack occurred on Kohlu-Dera Ghazi Khan Road, approximately 20 kilometers from Kohlu city. Major Sher Muhammad Marri of the Levies Force told reporters that the attackers could not breach the camp due to the timely resistance of the security personnel.

“During the confrontation, one Levies officer was killed and another was injured by gunfire. Additionally, one laborer was also wounded,” he said.

The camp, established in the Lasse Zai area, hosts nearly 100 laborers, about half of whom are from other provinces. Authorities noted that thanks to the Levies’ prompt action, the attackers failed to harm the workers.

Security concerns have been rising in Balochistan, with attacks increasingly targeting construction projects and companies involved in mineral extraction. In recent days, road construction camps in Khuzdar and Qalat districts have also been attacked, with laborers abducted and machinery set on fire.

Officials have urged increased security measures at construction and industrial sites across the province to prevent further incidents.