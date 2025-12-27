Pti Takes U Turn Amid Outrage Over Uk Protest Targeting Field Marshal Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officially disassociated itself from threatening remarks made against Chief of Defence Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir during a protest outside the Pakistani consulate in Bradford, UK.

The demonstration targeted Pakistan’s top military leadership, already sparked significant diplomatic tensions. Following formal protest submitted by Pakistan, the UK authorities have requested evidence to investigate the incident under British law.

PTI however clarified that woman who delivered the controversial speech at the protest was not a party office-bearer, and her statements do not reflect the party’s ideology or position. Party spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram emphasized that PTI strictly opposes violence, hate speech, and abusive language, labeling such behavior as contrary to party principles.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted strongly, summoning British Deputy Head of Mission Matt Kennell to the Foreign Office and handing over a formal protest note. Sources confirmed that Pakistan lodged a “strong protest” against the threatening slogans directed at its senior military leadership on British soil.

British High Commission issued an official statement clarifying that policing and prosecution in the UK operate independently, strictly under legal frameworks. The statement noted that foreign governments should submit evidence of suspected crimes through proper channels, and that UK authorities would investigate any violations according to British law. The High Commission stressed that each case is handled individually, without political or diplomatic influence.

This incident marks a tense diplomatic moment, highlighting the sensitivity of political protests abroad and their potential international repercussions.