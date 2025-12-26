Pakistan issues diplomatic demarche to UK after Threats against Field Marshal Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned UK’s Acting High Commissioner to issue formal protest over violent and inflammatory demonstration outside Pakistani Consulate in Bradford.

The protest, reportedly organized via an official social media account of Pakistani political party in Britain, witnessed participants hurling extreme threats at country’s civilian and military leadership.

The demonstrations took chilling turn as protesters allegedly targeted Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, with direct death threats. Footage shared online by PTI UK appears to show participants threatening to attack the army chief with a car bomb, raising alarm in Islamabad and prompting urgent diplomatic action.

Pakistan’s government strongly urged British authorities not to allow their territory to be used as a platform for destabilizing the South Asian nation. Officials stressed that those responsible for the threats must be held accountable under the law. The demarche was delivered to Acting High Commissioner in absence of British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, who is reportedly not in Pakistan.

Social media erupted over the shocking footage, with many questioning how such a violent demonstration could be allowed to take place on British land.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s stern response shows the seriousness of the matter as Islmabad views threats to its military leadership, and the diplomatic message is clear that those attempting to incite violence from abroad will face consequences.