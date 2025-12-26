Pakistan asks UK to take action over PTI protest video threatening Field Marshal Munir

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed deep concern over an inflammatory speech and death threats against Field Marshal Asim Munir, made during a PTI protest in the UK.

The Pakistani government has called on the UK to launch an investigation into the incident.

Reports said a video was released on December 23, 2025, from the official PTI UK X (formerly Twitter) account. The video shows protesters in the UK making threats to kill the Field Marshal.

Pakistan has called for an investigation into those involved in this act of incitement and demanded legal action from the UK. The government emphasized that this incident tests the UK’s commitment to international laws and responsible state conduct, stating that such actions go beyond free speech and are tantamount to incitement to violence and terrorism.

Experts have also pointed out that such threatening language violates international law, and they believe PTI is using the UK’s platform for anti-Pakistan political purposes.

PTI’s social media supporters, particularly YouTubers, are accused of spreading an army-opposing narrative under the influence of disruptive elements.