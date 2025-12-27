Great News for Pakistani Workers as Italy opens doors to over 10,000 Jobs

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development successfully secured quota of 10,500 jobs from Italy in major milestone in expanding employment opportunities for Pakistani workers in Europe.

Ministry’s spokesperson said that Italy allocated job quota for the next three years. “Over the next three years, 3,500 Pakistanis will go to Italy each year under seasonal and non-seasonal quotas,” the statement confirmed.

Of these, 1,500 Pakistanis will go under seasonal quota, while 2,000 will go under the non-seasonal quota annually. Pakistan has been allocated job opportunities in several sectors including ship breaking, hospitality, healthcare, and agriculture.

Officials said Pakistani workers will find opportunities as welders, technicians, chefs, waiters, housekeepers, nurses, medical technicians, and in farming and agriculture.

The spokesperson also noted that Italy is first European country to allocate job quota specifically for Pakistan. Furthermore, the second meeting of the Pakistan-Italy Joint Working Group is scheduled to take place in Islamabad in February 2026.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain termed this development major milestone in Pakistan’s efforts to provide employment opportunities in the European labor market. “The government of Pakistan is continuously working to provide dignified global employment for its workforce. Soon, more European countries will open their doors to Pakistani workers,” he said.

This initiative is part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to expand overseas employment opportunities for its citizens, creating pathways for skilled and semi-skilled workers to gain international experience while contributing to the national economy.