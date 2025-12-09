UAE jobs: December is the prime month to find a job

DUBAI – Recruitment experts in the United Arab Emirates have declared December the best month for job seekers.

Employers in the country consider the last month of the year to be the ideal period for job-seeking individuals to get noticed by companies.

This is a month in which being smart, clear, and active on job portals can quietly push anyone’s profile forward. While Christmas and New Year reduce the global focus on work, staying active during this period can lead to significant success in securing a job.

The fact that many UAE residents prepare for year-end breaks creates the impression that hiring has stopped, whereas employers say the reality is quite the opposite.

Zaid Al-Helaili, co-founder and CEO of Mark Ellis Consulting and Training, stated that the slowdown in the business world is associated with Europe and the United States; it does not apply to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).