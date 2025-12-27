Blow to Khawarij as Pak Security Forces eliminate four terrorists in Panjgur surgical strike

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s security forces eliminated four Indian-backed militants in Balochistan’s Panjgur district in the fight against foreign-sponsored terrorism, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

The high-stakes operation targeted members of the notorious Indian-supported group Fitna-al-Khawarij after precise intelligence confirmed their presence in the area. Security forces launched a surgical strike on the militants’ hideouts, triggering a fierce exchange of fire that resulted in the complete neutralization of all four terrorists.

These militants were reportedly behind numerous acts of sabotage and terrorist attacks in the region. Authorities recovered massive arsenal, including weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials, preventing further terror plots. A comprehensive sanitization campaign is currently underway to ensure no remaining militants linked to foreign sponsors remain in the area.

A military spokesperson stressed that Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies are fully committed to relentless operations aimed at eradicating foreign-backed terrorism and safeguarding national stability.

This operation sends a strong message that attempts to destabilize the country will be met with decisive force.