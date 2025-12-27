Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital to get First Winter Rain before New Year

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted first winter rainfall in Karachi, amid a drop in temperatures and the onset of cold weather across the metropolis.

According to PMD officials, a system of western winds will start affecting the northern areas from 28th December, with the system potentially influencing the region between Tuesday and Wednesday. Karachi is expected to experience its first winter rain on 30th December, which could intensify the cold.

Karachi Temperature

The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was recorded at 11°C, while the weather in the next 24 hours is expected to remain dry during the day and cool at night.

Met Office said the maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to range between 26°-28°C, with humidity at 66% and light winds blowing from the northeast.

Weather Update

Over the weekend, Cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of Sindh province. Fog may develop over Sukkur, Rohri, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohenjo-Daro, and surroundings during morning and night hours.

Meanwhile, severe cold conditions continue in the northern areas of Pakistan. The lowest temperatures recorded in these regions include: -14°C in Astore, -7°C in Urung-Kil, -4°C in Gilgit and Chitral, -3°C in Quetta, 7°C in Islamabad and Lahore, and 8°C in Peshawar.

Residents are advised to prepare for colder nights and remain alert to sudden weather changes as the western wind system moves across the country.